Luis Diaz’s Colombia are set to take on Costa Rica in a highly anticipated Matchday 2 clash of the 2024 Copa America group stage. Fans in the USA can find all the details about when, where, and how to watch or live stream this exciting match right here. Don’t miss this exciting game on ViX Premium, available for just $4.99 in the USA!

The two teams that started the best in Group D are set to face off. On one side, Colombia, one of the main candidates for the title, who began their campaign in this Copa America 2024 with a hard-fought 2-1 victory against Paraguay, confirming the high expectations generated before the tournament.

Luis Diaz‘s team now aims to secure their qualification for the next round against Costa Rica, the other team that started the tournament well. Although it wasn’t a victory, considering the strength of their opponent, the 0-0 draw against Brazil was an impressive result for the “Ticos,” who are now hopeful about their chances of advancing.

When will the Colombia vs Costa Rica match be played?

Colombia face off against Costa Rica in Matchday 2 of the 2024 Copa America group stage on Friday, June 28th, at 6:00 PM (ET).

Orlando Galo of Costa Rica – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Colombia vs Costa Rica: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Colombia vs Costa Rica in the USA

Colombia and Costa Rica are set to clash in a highly anticipated Matchday 2 encounter of the 2024 Copa America group stage. This vibrant match is one you won’t want to miss—subscribe to ViX Premium in the US, with plans starting at just $4.99!

The 2024 Copa America is the premier viewing choice this summer in the USA, featuring the continent’s best teams and players from June 20th to July 14th. ViX Premium holds exclusive broadcasting rights for all 32 Copa America 2024 games with Spanish commentary, including the exciting matchup between Colombia and Costa Rica.

Other broadcasting options: Fubo, TUDN, Univision NOW, Fox Sports, UniMás.