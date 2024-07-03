VAR decisions continue to generate debate in football, but transparency and the publication of audio and video help to better understand the review process. Recently, Conmebol revealed the VAR audio of controversial plays in the Brazil-Colombia Copa America 2024 game.

The 1-1 draw between Colombia and Brazil in the quarterfinals of the Copa América 2024 was marked by two controversial plays that gave plenty to talk about: Davinson Sánchez‘s disallowed goal for offside and a penalty not awarded to Vinicius Jr.

After a cross into the box, Sánchez scored with a header, but the linesman raised the flag for offside. VAR referee Mauro Vigliano analyzed the play and confirmed the assistant’s decision. However, there was an image in the broadcast that raised doubts on whether the offside reference was correct.

CONMEBOL published the audio of the VAR and a video showing the detailed review of the play. It was confirmed that Sanchez’s position was verified and, using a special camera, his feet were measured with those of the last Brazilian defender to confirm the offside.

The penalty not awarded to Vinicius

In the 42nd minute, Vinicius Jr. entered the area and fell to the ground after contact with a Colombian defender. Vigliano analyzed the play in the VAR but did not consider it a penalty. The VAR audio reveals that Vigliano could not tell whether the Colombian defender touched the ball.

Vinicius Junior of Brazil looks on during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group D match between Brazil and Colombia. Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Dorival Jr complains about refereeing

Brazil coach Dorival Júnior criticized the refereeing and said that the penalty could have changed the result of the match. With the 1-1 draw, Brazil finished second in Group D behind Colombia.