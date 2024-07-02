The Barcelona winger scored a fantastic free kick goal to put Brazil ahead against Colombia in the final group stage match of the Copa America 2024.

Brazil and Colombia play the last match of Group D to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Copa America 2024. Although both teams have great chances, this match will define who will finish first and who will finish second.

At 12 minutes of the first half Brazil would get a free kick very close to the goal defended by Camilo Vargas. Barcelona’s winger Raphina was in charge of the kick and converted a fantastic goal to put Brazil up in the match.

If the match continues this way and Brazil ends up winning the match, they will qualify in first place in group D with 7 points and Colombia would also qualify but in second place with 6 points.

Who would Brazil play against in the quarter-finals?

If Brazil manages to defeat Colombia in this last match of the Copa America 2024 group stage, they will face Panama in the quarter-finals, as they finished second in Group C.

In the event of a draw or loss, they would also qualify but this time in second place and would have to face the powerful Uruguay, which finished first in Group C with an ideal score (9).

It should be clarified that the only way for Brazil to be out of the group stage is if they lose this game and Costa Rica manage to win by a large margin (5 or 6 goals difference) against Paraguay.