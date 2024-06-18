Colombia are undoubtedly one of the main candidates to win this Copa America thanks, of course, to a great and rich squad. Here we will analyze in depth the players of the Colombian team.

Colombia‘s squad for the Copa America is a well-rounded mix of seasoned veterans and emerging talents. Their solid defense, dynamic midfield, and potent attack make them one of the prime candidates for the title.

As the tournament progresses, all eyes will be on these key players, who are expected to deliver exceptional performances and possibly lead Colombia to glory. Great current talents like Luis Diaz and other more experienced players like James Rodríguez could guide Colombia to a historic title in the continental competition.

Key Players for Colombia

Luis Diaz is Colombia’s star man, the entertaining and energetic winger loves to attack fullbacks and, more often than not, creates attacking chances for his team. Diaz has had a difficult season, as not only did he have to deal with injuries, but he also faced the ordeal of his father being kidnapped. With that behind him, his trickery and pace will be key features to Colombia’s success.

Experienced James Rodriguez will play a vital role for Colombia in this year’s Copa America. The ex-Real Madrid and Bayern Munich superstar’s creative and link-up play is always a threat to any opposing team. Rodriguez has now amassed 100 caps for “Los Cafeteros” and is sixth on the all-time appearance list for Colombia.

Colombian predicted lineup for opening game against Paraguay

Camilo Vargas Goalkeeper

Daniel Munoz Right Back

Carlos Cuesta Center Back

Jhon Lucumí Center Back

Johan Mojica Left Back

Kevin Castaño Defensive Midfielder

Jefferson Lerma Defensive Midfielder

Jhon Arias Right Midfielder

James Rodriguez Attacking Midfielder

Luis Diaz Left Midfielder

Jhon Durán Striker

Colombia squad for 2024 Copa America: Surprises

Talking about surprises in the Colombian call-up is undoubtedly challenging since, in general, players with renowned careers have been selected, who are already established in their clubs. In fact, Colombia has one of the highest average ages among the teams, being surpassed in that aspect only by Peru and Venezuela.

Although it may not be surprising given the level they’ve shown this season, there are two exceptions in a team with many players over 25 years old: John Duran from Aston Villa and Yasper Aspirilla from Watford, both 20 years old. They are undoubtedly fundamental players to consider for the next generational change.