Argentina will seek to continue the winning streak that it has carried since 2021 in this Copa America. To do this, it has a great squad to accompany the star, Lionel Messi. Here we tell you the best of this team.

Argentina aim to extend their impressive winning streak, which began in 2021, in the upcoming Copa America. The team is determined to maintain its momentum and secure another championship.

To achieve this, Argentina boast a formidable squad lead by Lionel Scaloni, featuring a mix of seasoned veterans and promising talents, all united under the leadership of their iconic captain, Lionel Messi.

In this article, we delve into the standout qualities and key players of this exceptional team, highlighting what makes them strong contenders for the title. We will see if the Argentines, thanks to this star team, manage to defend the title won 3 years ago at the Maracana.

Key Players for Argentina

La Albiceleste takes on Canada at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on June 20th in their first match of the group phase with key players in its team. We delve into the players who will look to star in this year’s Copa America tournament.

Soccer magician, Lionel Messi, is nearing the end of his successful career, but the hunger and determination are still there to keep winning silverware for his country. The maestro will be at the heart of Argentina’s forward attacking play doing all he can for his country to regain the Copa America trophy.

Star, Emiliano Martinez, is a pivotal member of Argentina’s squad, the agile shot-stopper has played a big role in La Albiceleste’s recent success. Martinez was voted the best goalkeeper of the 2021 Copa America and the 2022 World Cup where he was awarded the Golden Glove award for being the best goalkeeper of the tournament.

Lionel Scaloni, Head Coach for Argentina – IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Predicted lineup for the Argentinian’s opening game against Canada

Emiliano Martinez Goalkeeper

Nahuel Molina Right Back

Cristian Romero Center Back

Lisandro Martinez Center Back

Marcos Acuña Left Back

Enzo Fernandez Center Midfielder

Alexis Mac Allister Center Midfielder

Rodrigo De Paul Center Midfielder

Lionel Messi Winger

Julian Alvarez Striker

Angel Di Maria Winger

The Stars that are left out in Argentina

In a country like Argentina, brimming with talented footballers, it is challenging to assemble a squad of great players without the “injustice” of excluding some world-class talents from the final roster. This dilemma has arisen once again, and several notable Argentine players have been left out of the current squad.

Paulo Dybala of A.S. Roma – IMAGO / NurPhoto

Among the most significant absences are Angel Correa of Atletico Madrid, Valentin Barco of Brighton, Leonardo Balerdi of Olympique de Marseille, and Thiago Almada of Atlanta United. However, the most surprising omission is undoubtedly Paulo Dybala, the star forward of Roma.