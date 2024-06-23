Peru will face Canada in Matchday 2 of the 2024 Copa America group stage. Here, you can explore the potential lineups for this intriguing match.

Peru and Canada will meet in Matchday 2 of the 2024 Copa America group stage. Here, we present the probable lineups for both teams, detailing formations and the players expected to participate in this compelling encounter.

Two teams will face each other, both candidates to compete for second place in Group A, which they share with Chile and the favorites to finish as leaders: Lionel Messi’s Argentina. This confrontation is of vital importance for both teams.

Canada had a poor debut, losing 2-0 to Argentina, and they are looking to recover, knowing that another defeat would eliminate them. Peru, on the other hand, started with a disappointing 0-0 draw against Chile, and they need a win, knowing that they will face Messi’s Argentina in the final Matchday.

Peru probable lineup

Peru will seek to obtain 3 fundamental points before its duel against Lionel Messi’s Argentina.

Peru possible lineup: Gallese; Araujo, Zambrano, Callens; Polo, Pena, Cartagena, Quispe, Lopez; Lapadula, Flores.

Canada probable lineup

Canada are obliged to win if they want to have a chance of qualifying for the final Matchday.

Canada possible lineup: Crepeau; Johnston, Bombito, Cornelius, Davies; Buchanan, Kone, Eustaquio, Millar; David, Larin.