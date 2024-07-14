The Copa America 2024 final between Colombia and Argentina will be played at the Hard Rock Stadium and all tickets are already sold out. Colombian fans were seen trying to sneak in, apparently without tickets.

Argentina and Colombia play the Copa America 2024 final at Hard Rock Stadium. The team led by Lionel Messi will seek to win the sixteenth title and become the winningest team in the competition while the Colombians want to win the second in its history.

Tickets are already sold out for this huge event which led to major incidents at the entrance with Colombian fans. Several videos could be seen on the social network “X”.

In response, authorities have implemented stringent security measures for the final. The semi-final clash between Colombia and Uruguay had already raised concerns among organizers and local security forces. CONMEBOL has ramped up security both inside and outside the stadium, deploying additional police, private security, and auxiliary agents to maintain order.

What happened between Colombia and Uruguay?

On Wednesday, July 10, Colombia faced Uruguay in the semifinals of Copa America 2024. Colombia, under the guidance of coach Nestor Lorenzo, secured a 1-0 victory. However, the aftermath of the match was marred by serious incidents involving fans and players from both teams.

Darwin Nuñez (C) of Uruguay reacts towards fans in the stands after the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 semifinal match between Uruguay and Colombia at Bank of America Stadium. Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Reports indicate that Colombian fans initiated altercations with Uruguayan supporters, prompting Uruguayan players to intervene. The confrontation escalated when Uruguayan players climbed into the stands to protect their families, who were caught in the commotion.

Ignacio Alonso, president of the Uruguayan Soccer Association, defended the actions of the players, stating, “There was a natural, instinctive reaction of a father, a husband, a brother, a son who, seeing his family in a very complicated moment and seeing that they were not allowed to evacuate to the field, which is what the protocol indicates.”