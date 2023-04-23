The Blue Jays have new names in the coaching staff, one of them is Mattingly, an old MLB acquaintance who will be with the Blue Jays during the current season.

The Toronto Blue Jays begin the 2023 season with a new manager, John Schneider will lead the strategy to take the team as far as possible.

Another of the new coaches is Jeff Ware (bullpen), he replaced Matt Buschmann, while Don Mattingly also joined the Blue Jays' coaching staff for the 2023 season.

Mattingly is known as a top notch player who played with the Yankees from 1982 to 1995, and was the manager of the Dodgers from 2011 to 2015.

Who did Don Mattingly replace?

Don Mattingly replaced Casey Candaele as bench coach, Candaele was interim coach in 2022. Candaele was unlikely to continue with the Blue Jays as he is considered a valuable farm systems coach.

This is not the first time that Mattingly has worked as a coach, during 2004-2007 he was a coach for the Yankees, also for the Dodgers between 2008-2010.

Mattingly was batting champion in 1984, RBI Leader in 1985 and was NL Manager of the in 2020 with the Miami Marlins. He was born in 1961.