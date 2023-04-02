Colorado Rockies will visit Los Angeles Dodgers in a 2023 MLB regular season game. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Los Angeles Dodgers will play against Colorado Rockies in a 2023 MLB regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Colorado Rockies vs Los Angeles Dodgers online free in the US on Fubo]

Together with the game that the Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres will play, this will be another of the duels of the West division in the National League, and it will be an interesting since the two teams with the best start in the division will face each other looking to continue improving their stats.

The two teams started with 2 wins and 1 loss. In the case of the local Los Angeles Dodgers, they beat the Arizona Diamondbacks twice; while the visitors, Colorado Rockies, won their first two games against San Diego Padres, but lost the third with the same rivals. Both are now going for their third victory of the season.

When will Colorado Rockies vs Los Angeles Dodgers be played?

The game of the 2023 MLB regular season between Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers at the Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California will take place this Monday, April 3 at 10:10 PM (ET).

Colorado Rockies vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:10 PM

CT: 9:10 PM

MT: 8:10 PM

PT: 7:10 PM

How to watch Colorado Rockies vs Los Angeles Dodgers

This 2023 MLB regular season game between Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: SPORTSNET LA.

