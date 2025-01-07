NFL News: 49ers fire Kyle Shanahan staff member after disastrous season

The San Francisco 49ers had started the 2024 NFL with the goal of repeating their Super Bowl finish of the previous campaign. The year ended prematurely after a disappointing performance and the organization made an irreversible decision on a member of Kyle Shanahan‘s coaching staff.

49ers owner Jed York had bluntly stated that Shanahan and general manager John Lynch were “not going anywhere,” assuring that the fruitful coach-manager duo would remain intact despite the disastrous campaign. Other members of the staff, however, would not be so fortunate.

The 49ers have made the decision to release special teams coordinator Brian Schneider, according to ESPN. The member of Shanahan’s staff will no longer be part of the San Francisco franchise for the 2025 NFL season, which will have new plans and begin implementing changes to its roster.

Special teams was a constant source of failure for the 49ers last season. Schneider was unable to solve the problems of kicker Jake Moody, and at the same time, the decision to fire him is not surprising, given the long list of penalties, turnovers and other mistakes that were committed by this part of the team.

Brock Purdy, quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers

Will Brock Purdy’s contract extension with the 49ers materialize?

Not only are changes expected in the 49ers’ staff, but days after the end of the 2024 NFL season, there are already some doubts about the continuity of members of the staff, as in the case of the possible contract extension of quarterback Brock Purdy.

Purdy’s salary did not exceed $1 million last season, so it is urgent to resolve his salary increase as a first step for next season. The risk is that no agreement is reached and the young star leaves the 49ers. The situation will be defined in the next few days.