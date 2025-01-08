As an NBA player, to lose is something difficult to swallow. For the Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is even more. Despite scoring 31 points on Tuesday’s matchup against the Miami Heat, Curry didn’t hide his frustration on the second straight loss. His head coach Steve Kerr is aware of the situation and delivered a message to the media after the game.

Curry‘s season has been like a rollercoaster. In the beginning, he started like he used to: leading the team and making outstanding performances. However, in the last year’s games he seemed to be distracted and couldn’t deploy his talent. Now, it looks like he is getting back on track, but the squad is not supporting him.

With that panorama and the upcoming challenges in the regular season, Kerr is conscious of how Curry is feeling, as he has a champion mentality. “I can see it with Steph. He’s continued to be brilliant night after night, but at his core, he’s a winner. He’s a champion. Likewise, he wants to compete at the highest level,” Kerr said.

Kerr continued: “He is really struggling with the emotion of not being competitive right now. He probably hasn’t had to deal with this since his first couple of years in the league.” Curry started to play 16 years ago, and his successful career was followed by lots of fans, but now they are seen how is he struggling with the results.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors grimaces on the court between plays in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Chase Center on October 27, 2024 in San Francisco, California.

Curry’s thoughts on the loss

After the match, Curry talked to the media about his feelings, but delivered short answers on how can they get back on track, especially in the offensive line. “Honestly, I have no idea. We’re going to try to figure it out, but I don’t have an answer right now,” Curry said.

Curry also shared his thoughts on how the team performed in the last games, and what’s does he think the Warriors are missing right now. “Back-to-back no-shows. It’s just not a great feeling. Once you lose that spirit, it’s glaring how bad we can be at times, so you got to be able to fight through that,” Curry said.

Kerr got upset

One of the questions from the reporters was about Trayce Jackson-Davis’ performance against the Heat. On that matter, Kerr’s answer wasn’t the nicest one. “I can’t sit here after that and be excited about anything. He scored 19 points. Great. He’s having a good season. But who the hell cares if we’re not competitive?” Kerr said.

With that answer, he proved to the media and the fans that he is also uncomfortable with Warriors’ bad streak. Despite the results, something is happening with his game plan, and he delivered another message about that. “We don’t have a competitive spirit, a fight, and a willingness to compete through everything,” Kerr added.

