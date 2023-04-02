Houston Astros will face Detroit Tigers for the 2023 MLB regular season game. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Houston Astros will play against Detroit Tigers in a 2023 MLB regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

It is the beginning of the season and the teams seek little by little to improve themselves, pick up the pace and find their best version. In that search, two teams whose start has been very different will face each other. On the one hand, the Detroit Tigers started with two losses against the Tampa Bay Rays and are looking to recover.

They will not have an easy game since their rivals will be nothing less than the last champions, the Houston Astros, who after starting the tournament with a loss against the Chicago White Sox, achieved two consecutive victories against the same rivals, reaching a balance of 2-1.

When will Detroit Tigers vs Houston Astros be played?

The game of the 2023 MLB regular season between Detroit Tigers and Houston Astros at the Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas will take place this Monday, April 3 at 8:10 PM (ET).

Detroit Tigers vs Houston Astros: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:10 PM

CT: 7:10 PM

MT: 6:10 PM

PT: 5:10 PM

How to watch Detroit Tigers vs Houston Astros

This 2023 MLB regular season game between Detroit Tigers and Houston Astros can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: SPORTSNET SW.

