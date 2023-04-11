Los Angeles Dodgers take on San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park in San Francisco for the 2023 MLB regular season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants meet in the 2023 MLB regular season. This game will take place at Oracle Park in San Francisco. It is too early to say who is the big favorite in the division. Here is all the detailed information about this MLB game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The Dodgers couldn't do anything to stop the Arizona Diamondbacks in what was a tough 1-3 loss on the road. Prior to that series the Dodgers won a home series against Colorado 2-0.

The Giants lost a recent home series against the Kansas City Royals 1-2, they won the last game of that series 3-1. So far the Giants aren't close to being big favorites but their record remains stable.

When will Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Francisco Giants be played?

Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants play for the 2023 MLB regular season on Tuesday, April 11 at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Francisco Giants: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:45 PM

CT: 8:45 PM

MT: 7:45 PM

PT: 6:45 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Francisco Giants in the US

This game for the 2023 MLB regular season, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants at the Oracle Park in San Francisco on Tuesday, April 11, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are NBC Sports Bay Area, MLB.TV.