Alex Bregman, one of the best players in Astros' history, will have another shot to win a World Series when Houston face off with the Philadelphia Phillies. Read here to find out more about the infielder such as his age, height, contract, wife, jersey and net worth.

Alongside Jose Altuve and Justin Verlander, Alex Bregman has been the cornerstone for the Houston Astros recent success. The numbers of this team are just remarkable. Six consecutive American League pennants, three World Series appearances and a MLB championship ring in 2017.

Though all these stats might seem enough for total recognition, Alex Bregman was one of those players who stayed with the franchise after the 2017 sign-stealing scandal. Many experts and thousands of fans thought that was the end of the Astros, but, thanks to star-caliber players like Bregman, Houston survived and thrived.

In this article, you will find more information about Alex Bregman's extraordinary career such as his role as a franchise-player with Houston, age, height, contract, wife, jersey and net worth.

How old is Alex Bregman?

Alex Bregman is 28 years old. He was born on March 30, 1994 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He is a two-time All Star player (2018, 2019) and won the Silver Slugger Award in 2019. He was an amazing high school prospect in Albuquerque and had a tremendous college career at Louisiana State University.

How tall is Alex Bregman?

Alex Bregman's height is 6 feet (183 cm) and weighs 192 lbs (87 kg). His debut on Major League Baseball with the Houston Astros was on July 2016. In 2017, Bregman won the World Series with the Astros and the World Baseball Classic for the United States. Bregman is recognized as a magnificent third-baseman and shortstop.

Alex Bregman contract: What is his salary?

On March 2019, Alex Bregman signed a 5 year/$100 million contract with the Houston Astros. That historic agreement included a $10 million bonus and all the money was guaranteed. His annual average salary is $20 million.

Is Alex Bregman married? Who is his wife?

Alex Bregman's wife is Reagan Bregman, who is very famous in Houston because of the enormous support she gives her husband and the team. The couple got engaged in January 2020 and married on December of that same year. Two years later, Reagan Bregman gave birth to their son: Knox Samuel.

What is Alex Bregman's jersey number?

Alex Bregman plays with No.2 in his jersey for the Houston Astros and there's a very special reason for that. The Arizona Diamondbacks had the first pick in the first round of the 2015 MLB Draft, but, they didn't consider Bregman. So, the Astros took him with the second selection and he never forgot Arizona's decision. Furthermore, Alex Bregman has also said he wears number 2 on his jersey because his childhood idol was Derek Jeter, who wore No.2 with the New York Yankees.

How much is Alex Bregman net worth?

Alex Bregman has a net worth of $10 million. Throughout his succesful career, the infielder has signed big endorsement deals with famous brands such as Adidas.