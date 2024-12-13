NBA News: Coach Jason Kidd shares honest take on Klay Thompson's performances with Dallas

For over a decade, Klay Thompson played a pivotal role in Golden State Warriors’ dynasty, helping the team secure four NBA titles. However, after battling injuries and inconsistent performances in his later years, the 34-year-old opted for a fresh start with the Dallas Mavericks. Now, with a quarter of the season in the books, head coach Jason Kidd has shared his thoughts on the sharpshooter’s impact.

“His fit is perfect for what we need,” Kidd said during a press conference on Friday, following the team’s practice ahead of Sunday’s game against the Warriors. “He’s been great,” the Mavericks head coach added when discussing the high expectations surrounding Thompson’s arrival from San Francisco.

Kidd praised not only Thompson’s on-court contributions but also his professionalism and daily work ethic, qualities that are crucial for fostering team unity. “Klay is a true pro; he comes to work ready to play,” Jason noted. “We’ve been lucky to have him, and again, I think his fit is perfect for what we need.”

Klay Thompson’s performance in Dallas

Thompson has appeared in 21 of the Mavericks’ 25 games this season, a solid showing given his age and history with injuries. However, his adjustment to the team has drawn mixed reactions from fans and analysts. Playing alongside elite guards Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, Thompson has had to adapt his game to fit within Dallas’s system.

Head coach Jason Kidd of the Dallas Mavericks

Currently, Thompson is the Mavericks’ third-leading scorer, averaging 13.3 points per game—a significant drop from his peak years with Golden State. His shooting efficiency has also been a concern, with a career-low 39.5% from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc.

The Mavericks need more from Thompson

The Mavericks entered the season with aspirations of replicating their success from the previous year, where they reached the NBA Finals before falling to the Boston Celtics. Despite some inconsistencies, Dallas remains in contention, sitting in fourth place in the Western Conference standings with a 16-9 record.

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving have led the charge, delivering stellar performances to keep the team competitive. The Mavericks have won eight of their last ten games, showcasing their potential as playoff contenders. However, to solidify their position as serious championship threats, they will need Thompson to elevate his performance closer to the level he displayed during his Golden State years. If Klay can find his rhythm and boost his efficiency, Dallas could emerge as one of the top teams to beat this season.

