Jake Paul has not rested in his pursuit of a fight with Canelo Alvarez. Amid rumors of a potential bout, the Mexican pugilist has now delivered his verdict on the YouTuber’s boxing skills.

A few years ago, Jake Paul began his boxing journey with several bouts against influencers. However, the YouTuber took it seriously, and now he’s aiming to build a name for himself in the industry as a professional boxer.

To this day, Canelo Alvarez remains the biggest star in the sport. For this reason, Jake Paul is eager to face him in the ring, though the Mexican champion may not be as interested… yet.

Canelo Alvarez delivers his honest opinion on Jake Paul’s boxing skills

When Jake Paul developed an interest in boxing, he sought out the most well-known figures to face. From retired fighters to a former basketball player, the influencer has fought several people in recent years, but not top-tier active boxers.

The toughest challenge Jake Paul has faced so far is Tommy Fury, the half-brother of Tyson Fury. That fight, which Paul lost, is considered by many to be his most difficult test to date.

As Paul continues his journey in professional boxing, he remains keen on fighting the best. Naturally, Canelo Alvarez stands as the biggest representative of the sport, and that’s why Paul continuously calls for a bout.

Though Canelo is currently not interested in facing Jake Paul, the Mexican fighter can’t avoid receiving questions about him. Recently, he was asked what he thinks about Paul’s boxing abilities and delivered a surprising message.

Jake Paul got his 11th victory in boxing by defeating Mike Tyson

“I think it’s good for boxing,” Canelo Alvarez told Sports Illustrated about Jake Paul’s boxing abilities. “He brings more people to the sport of boxing. He’s good, he trains serious, so I think it’s good.”

Will Canelo Alvarez ever face Jake Paul?

As of now, Canelo Alvarez is not at all interested in fighting Jake Paul. The Jalisco-born pugilist has stated multiple times that he is focused on staying competitive and fighting top-level boxers—and Paul is far from that tier.

Recently, Canelo revealed that he might retire in three to four years. If Jake Paul remains active by then, Alvarez could be open to facing him, as his legacy would remain unaffected regardless of the outcome.

