The hopes of the New Orleans Saints making the playoffs are slim but still alive. However, with Derek Carr set to miss the remainder of the season, his replacement may not be able to keep those hopes afloat.

It has been a very disappointing 2024 NFL season for Saints fans. The team has struggled to find its footing, leading the front office to make the drastic decision to fire Dennis Allen midseason.

Now, Darren Rizzi serves as the interim head coach. Unfortunately, Derek Carr’s hand injury has forced him to name a new quarterback for the rest of the season.

Saints name a new starting quarterback after Derek Carr’s injury

Despite the Saints’ dreadful season, their playoff chances are still technically alive. Currently, the team sits third in the NFC South with a 5-8 record, just two wins behind the division-leading Buccaneers.

Recently, the front office decided to part ways with Dennis Allen. The former head coach failed to build a cohesive team on either side of the ball, despite efforts to equip Derek Carr with additional offensive weapons.

When Carr joined the team, expectations were high for the Saints to contend for the division. However, they’ve fallen far short of those goals, and Carr’s injury has only added to their struggles.

Reports confirm that Derek Carr sustained a severe hand injury, effectively ending his season. In response, the Saints have announced his replacement, and it’s a surprising choice.

Jake Haener, quarterback for the New Orleans Saints

Interim coach Darren Rizzi revealed that Jake Haener will start in Week 15 against the Commanders. While Spencer Rattler initially filled in for Carr earlier this year, his 0-3 record has led the coaching staff to give Haener the nod instead.

Who is Jake Haener?

Jake Haener was selected by the Saints in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Although he has never started a game for New Orleans, he has seen limited action this season, completing 14 of 29 passes for 177 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions.

The former Fresno State player is now tasked with proving he can be a reliable backup once Carr returns. After Rattler’s lackluster performances, this opportunity serves as an audition for Haener to secure his role behind Carr next season.

