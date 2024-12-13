MLB News: Nestor Cortes leaves Yankees as RHP steps in to compete for closer role with Luke Weaver

Nestor Cortes’ time with the New York Yankees has officially come to an end. After a rough start to his career, the Cuban pitcher eventually became a key figure for the Bombers. However, in a trade to acquire Devin Williams from the Milwaukee Brewers, Cortes’ run in New York is now over.

Williams joins the Yankees with the expectation of competing for the closer role alongside Luke Weaver, as GM Brian Cashman recently confirmed. Cortes heads to Milwaukee along with another player, and it’s expected the Yankees will also send some cash as part of the deal.

Cortes’ journey with the Yankees began in 2019, with a brief detour to Seattle in 2020, before returning in 2021. Over his tenure, he appeared in 126 MLB games for the franchise, both as a reliever and starter.

While Williams, at 30, is not far behind Cortes in age, the two have vastly different postseason experiences. Cortes has been a fixture in the postseason since his debut in 2018, while Williams has only made one appearance in the playoffs.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 25: Nestor Cortes #65 of the New York Yankees leaves the field after giving up a walk-off grand slam to Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the tenth inning during Game One of the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

What Was Nestor Cortes’ Salary with the Yankees?

According to Spotrac, Cortes earned $3.9 million in the 2024 season. He had been signing one-year deals with the Yankees since 2021. Over the course of his six years with the team, he earned a total of $8,627,990.

How Much Will Cortes Earn with the Brewers?

While nothing is official yet, Spotrac estimates Cortes could make around $8.3 million on a one-year deal with the Brewers. His signing bonus is still unknown, but his last bonus with the Yankees was $85,000.