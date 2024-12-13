Trending topics:
MLB

MLB News: Nestor Cortes leaves Yankees as RHP steps in to compete for closer role with Luke Weaver

Nestor Cortes' time with the New York Yankees has come to an end, and a new chapter begins for the 30-year-old pitcher that will compete against Luke Weaver for a role.

Nestor Cortes #65 of the New York Yankees looks on after the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on May 22, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
© Getty ImagesNestor Cortes #65 of the New York Yankees looks on after the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on May 22, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

By Richard Tovar

Nestor Cortes’ time with the New York Yankees has officially come to an end. After a rough start to his career, the Cuban pitcher eventually became a key figure for the Bombers. However, in a trade to acquire Devin Williams from the Milwaukee Brewers, Cortes’ run in New York is now over.

Williams joins the Yankees with the expectation of competing for the closer role alongside Luke Weaver, as GM Brian Cashman recently confirmed. Cortes heads to Milwaukee along with another player, and it’s expected the Yankees will also send some cash as part of the deal.

Cortes’ journey with the Yankees began in 2019, with a brief detour to Seattle in 2020, before returning in 2021. Over his tenure, he appeared in 126 MLB games for the franchise, both as a reliever and starter.

Advertisement

While Williams, at 30, is not far behind Cortes in age, the two have vastly different postseason experiences. Cortes has been a fixture in the postseason since his debut in 2018, while Williams has only made one appearance in the playoffs.

Advertisement
Nestor Cortes #65 of the New York Yankees

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 25: Nestor Cortes #65 of the New York Yankees leaves the field after giving up a walk-off grand slam to Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the tenth inning during Game One of the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

What Was Nestor Cortes’ Salary with the Yankees?

According to Spotrac, Cortes earned $3.9 million in the 2024 season. He had been signing one-year deals with the Yankees since 2021. Over the course of his six years with the team, he earned a total of $8,627,990.

Advertisement

How Much Will Cortes Earn with the Brewers?

While nothing is official yet, Spotrac estimates Cortes could make around $8.3 million on a one-year deal with the Brewers. His signing bonus is still unknown, but his last bonus with the Yankees was $85,000.

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

ALSO READ

NBA News: Coach Jason Kidd shares honest take on Klay Thompson's performances with Dallas
NBA

NBA News: Coach Jason Kidd shares honest take on Klay Thompson's performances with Dallas

Canelo Alvarez lets Jake Paul know what he truly thinks of his boxing abilities
Boxing

Canelo Alvarez lets Jake Paul know what he truly thinks of his boxing abilities

Mike Tyson officially challenged to a rematch after Jake Paul bout
Boxing

Mike Tyson officially challenged to a rematch after Jake Paul bout

Saints make shocking decision on who will replace Derek Carr
NFL

Saints make shocking decision on who will replace Derek Carr

Better Collective Logo