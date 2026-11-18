With uncertainty swirling around Tarik Skubal's future, anticipation is building over his next move as both the New York Mets and Los Angeles await his decision.

Anticipation surrounding Tarik Skubal‘s next destination has ramped up in recent weeks. Fresh off a dominant 2026 campaign split between Detroit and the Los Angeles Dodgers, the ace left-hander is the marquee name on the free-agent market, with the New York Mets emerging as the frontrunners, according to reports.

Alongside the Mets, the Los Angeles Dodgers remain firmly in the mix as clubs await a decision that could come together quickly, according to New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman.

When asked about Skubal’s potential timeline, Heyman noted that a signing will likely come before the league’s impending December 1 lockout deadline, though he does not expect the two-time Cy Young winner to make his final call prior to Thanksgiving.

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With both New York clubs also linked to catching upgrades like Ryan Jeffers, landing Skubal would reshape the offseason blueprint for either franchise as they look to build a championship-caliber roster around him on the mound.

Will Tarik Skubal sign by the end of November? 👀



(w/ @JonHeyman) pic.twitter.com/QwUynQX3cT — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) November 18, 2026

What’s next in the Tarik Skubal sweepstakes?

Tarik Skubal is wrapping up a free-agency tour that has already included in-person meetings with the Mets, Dodgers, and Blue Jays, with the Padres and two mystery teams still on his schedule.

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The Mets are currently viewed as the favorites behind owner Steve Cohen’s aggressive spending, though Toronto’s deep pockets and Skubal’s positive 2026 trade-deadline stint with Los Angeles keep both clubs firmly in the mix.

Holding all the leverage in a thin market, the two-time Cy Young winner is projected to land a historic $350 million to $400 million deal once his final meetings conclude later this week.

Key takeaways

The New York Mets emerged as reported frontrunners to sign free-agent left-hander Tarik Skubal.

as reported frontrunners to sign free-agent left-hander Tarik Skubal. Tarik Skubal will likely sign before MLB’s December 1 lockout deadline, Jon Heyman noted.

before MLB’s December 1 lockout deadline, Jon Heyman noted. Tarik Skubal is projected to land a historic $350 million to $400 million deal.

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