NY Yankees, Mets reportedly in pursuit of Ryan Jeffers ahead of next MLB season

Both the New York Yankees and New York Mets are looking to strengthen their rosters ahead of the upcoming MLB season, and one of the names on their radar is Ryan Jeffers, coming off his latest stint with the Minnesota Twins.

The upcoming MLB season is slowly taking shape as teams look to improve their rosters during the offseason. In the Big Apple, the battle is heating up over who will ultimately land Ryan Jeffers, who, according to a report by Charley Walters, is drawing interest from both the New York Yankees and the New York Mets.

“It still looks as if the New York Mets or New York Yankees will be the landing spot for Twins free agent catcher Ryan Jeffers with a three-year deal in the $17 million per season range,” the insider revealed per Pioneer Press.

Free agency is in full swing, and both New York teams clearly know where they need to strengthen their rosters. Where will Jeffers ultimately land ahead of the upcoming season?

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Where would Ryan Jeffers fit best?

Coming off a strong 2026 campaign with Minnesota—where he slashed .256/.353/.461 with an .814 OPS, 14 home runs, and 56 RBIs across 92 games—Ryan Jeffers looks like a much cleaner fit for the New York Yankees than the Mets. In Queens, the catching picture is already crowded with Francisco Alvarez (.233/.311/.399, 16 HRs, .710 OPS) and elite defender Luis Torrens (.691 OPS, 12 DRS), who is signed through 2028.

Ryan Jeffers #27 while playing for the Minnesota Twins.

Across town in the Bronx, however, lefty starter Austin Wells endured a rough offensive year, hitting just .186 with a .624 OPS, while Ben Rice spent plenty of time rotating between first base and DH. Adding Jeffers’ right-handed pop and .353 on-base ability would give the Yankees a huge offensive upgrade behind the plate and form an ideal platoon partner alongside Wells.

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The numbers Jeffers is looking for

After turning down Minnesota’s one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer, Ryan Jeffers is hitting the open market in search of multi-year security. As the top catcher available in a thin free-agent class, the 29-year-old is projected to command a three- to four-year deal worth roughly $45 million to $75 million (around $15 million to $18.75 million per year).

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