The New York Mets weren't satisfied with adding Tarik Skubal and have now secured the signing of Paul Goldschmidt, who most recently played for the New York Yankees.

It’s clear that the New York Mets are going all-in to turn things around after their disappointing recent MLB campaign. Following the blockbuster addition of Tarik Skubal, the Mets have now added Paul Goldschmidt, who most recently played for the New York Yankees.

Goldschmidt became a free agent after the season with the Pinstripes came to an end, and he has now decided to switch sides in the Big Apple, joining a Mets team determined to become a legitimate contender next season.

The 39-year-old left-hander signed a one-year, $8 million deal and is expected to play a key role in Queens. Little by little, the Mets are putting together a roster capable of competing for a championship.

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Teruaki Sato is another target on the Mets’ radar

Not content with just landing Tarik Skubal, the New York Mets are also aggressively pursuing Teruaki Sato, having already submitted an official contract offer alongside the Philadelphia Phillies. Fresh off a monster 2026 NPB Triple Crown campaign with the Hanshin Tigers—where he slashed .306/.383/.609 with 39 home runs and 106 RBIs—the 27-year-old left-handed power bat is facing a hard December 1 posting deadline and is expected to make his decision around Thanksgiving.

Teruaki Sato #8 of the Hanshin Tigers.

With New York desperately needing an offensive jolt after getting dismal production from first base in 2026, adding Sato’s massive raw power (79 homers over the last two seasons) to a lineup already featuring Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor, and Bo Bichette would give the Mets a truly terrifying heart of the order.

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Mets have spent big so far this season

Steve Cohen has already committed $553 million in guaranteed contracts this offseason to turn the Mets around. The headliner is Tarik Skubal’s record-shattering nine-year, $450 million deal, which comes right on the heels of locking up young center fielder A.J. Ewing to an eight-year, $95 million extension and bringing in veteran first baseman Paul Goldschmidt on a one-year, $8 million deal—pushing New York’s 2027 payroll commitments well past the $280 million mark before adding luxury tax penalties.

Key takeaways