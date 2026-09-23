Jazz Chisholm Jr. warns MLB with NY Yankees’ ultimate goal after missing out on AL East title

Falling short of the AL East crown to the Rays hasn't shaken Jazz Chisholm Jr., who made it clear the New York Yankees still have their sights set on another goal.

Despite Jazz Chisholm Jr.‘s return to the lineup, the New York Yankees failed to capitalize on an opportunity to secure the American League East title, falling short in a crucial matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays. Following the setback, however, Chisholm issued a clear warning to the rest of the MLB regarding New York’s primary objective.

“It kind of sucks. That’s what we worked on all season, but it’s not the end goal for us. The end goal is the World Series,” Chisholm told YES Network following a disappointing 6–1 loss to the Rays.

As manager Aaron Boone maps out his strategy for the remainder of the regular season, Chisholm is aiming to quickly regain his rhythm after a stint on the 10-day injured list, looking to build on an otherwise strong statistical campaign.

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Beyond the loss, the Yankees have pressing concerns to navigate, including recent injury updates provided by Boone regarding Aaron Judge. With October baseball fast approaching, New York must optimize its active roster to ensure a legitimate run at a World Series title.

Smooth over-the-shoulder catch by Jazz Chisholm Jr.👏 pic.twitter.com/XZ7rkOjBGA — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) September 23, 2026

Chisholm Jr. on his return to the lineup

After missing time due to injury, Chisholm expressed confidence that he is ready to anchor the lineup during the high-stakes stretch ahead. “I just want to be out here with my team and help them win any way I can,” Chisholm told reporters.

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In Game 2 of Tuesday’s doubleheader against Tampa Bay, Chisholm went 1-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout. Shaking off rust after an injured list stint is rarely seamless, making these final regular-season games critical for him to lock in his timing ahead of the postseason.

Chisholm’s activation provides a massive boost to the Yankees’ defense, where the second baseman has delivered strong performances all season long. With the division title race coming down to the wire and the postseason looming, attention now turns to how effectively he can produce when New York begins its quest for a championship ring.

Key takeaways

Jazz Chisholm Jr. declared that winning the World Series remains the team’s ultimate goal.

declared that winning the World Series remains the team’s ultimate goal. The Yankees fell to the Tampa Bay Rays in a 6-1 loss .

. In his return, the second baseman went 1-for-3 with a walk and strikeout.

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