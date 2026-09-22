Aaron Boone outlines injury report regarding Clarke Schmidt’s return to NY Yankees roster

With postseason expectations mounting for the New York Yankees, manager Aaron Boone delivered an encouraging update on right-hander Clarke Schmidt's pending return to the active roster.

As the postseason approaches, health concerns continue to linger over the New York Yankees roster. While manager Aaron Boone delivered a discoraging update regarding superstar Aaron Judge, the outlook appears far more encouraging for right-hander Clarke Schmidt heading into the Wild Card round.

Boone informed reporters that Schmidt underwent tests on his right biceps, and the results brought encouraging news. “It looks like he’s in a pretty good spot,” Boone said. According to MLB insider beat writer Bryan Hoch, Schmidt is scheduled to throw off flat ground to determine his availability for the opening playoff series.

Schmidt’s impending return provides a major boost to a rotation already featuring strong regular-season performances from Max Fried and rookie standout Cam Schlittler.

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Schlittler, in particular, has made a compelling case for American League Cy Young consideration, anchoring a rotation that Boone hopes can carry New York back to the World Series.

Clarke Schmidt #36 of the New York Yankees walks to the dugout.

Grisham among key outfielders Boone hopes to rely on in October

In addition to monitoring Judge and leaning on Schlittler, Boone is hopeful outfielder Trent Grisham can contribute during the postseason. Grisham, who landed on the 10-day injured list with a Grade 2 right hamstring strain, could serve as a key contributor if cleared in time.

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Meanwhile, despite early optimism surrounding Giancarlo Stanton’s potential return, there is currently no indication he will be available for the Wild Card round, forcing the Yankees to rely on their depth in the outfield and at designated hitter.

Updating the rest of the Yankees’ injured list

Regarding other names on the injured list, infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. (10-day IL) and left-hander Ryan Weathers remain sidelined, with neither expected to return before the conclusion of the regular season.

Reliever Fernando Cruz, currently on the 15-day IL, remains a candidate to return for the postseason roster. However, like Stanton, right-hander Kervin Castro remains on the 60-day IL and is expected to miss the remainder of the year.

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Key takeaways

Clarke Schmidt received encouraging test results on his right biceps before throwing tests.

received encouraging test results on his right biceps before throwing tests. Pitcher Cam Schlittler has emerged as a contender for the American League Cy Young .

. Outfielder Trent Grisham was placed on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring strain.