NY Yankees’ Aaron Boone offers grim injury update on Aaron Judge ahead of AL Wild Card round

With the Wild Card Series fast approaching for the New York Yankees, manager Aaron Boone delivered a troubling injury update on superstar slugger Aaron Judge.

The optimism surrounding Aaron Judge’s recent return from a nearly three-month absence has quickly dissolved into concern for the New York Yankees, as manager Aaron Boone delivered a sobering injury update on the team captain ahead of the American League Wild Card Series.

“We’re planning on him not being a part of that,” Boone told, as cited by MLB insider Bryan Hoch when asked if Judge would be available for the postseason, adding that the club currently has no set timeline for his recovery.

Judge was placed on the 10-day injured list due to a right calf strain after making a brief comeback from a rib fracture, leaving the Yankees to navigate the final week of the regular season and potentially the opening round of the playoffs without their centerpiece.

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The update adds a fresh layer of concern to Judge’s postseason outlook, contrasting with his recent optimism about being ready for the Wild Card round as lingering uncertainty now hangs over his status.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates.

More on Judge’s injury status

Yankees fans had been anxiously awaiting details on the severity of Judge’s calf injury, and Boone provided clarity by confirming it is a “moderate-grade” strain, explaining why New York’s medical staff is taking a cautious approach with his recovery timeline.

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Boone also disclosed that Judge received a PRP (platelet-rich plasma) injection in his right calf during Monday’s off-day. The team is now monitoring how he responds to the procedure, with time ticking down as the Yankees finalize their preparations for October baseball.

While the Yankees work to keep the rest of the roster healthy, Judge’s availability remains the biggest question mark hanging over the club, fueling doubts about how far Bronx Bombers can go in the postseason without their captain at full strength.

Key takeaways

Aaron Boone ruled out Aaron Judge for the upcoming American League Wild Card Series.

for the upcoming American League Wild Card Series. The team placed their captain on the 10-day injured list following a calf strain.

following a calf strain. The slugger received a PRP injection in his right calf during Monday’s off-day.