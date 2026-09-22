When was Case Keenum’s last NFL game? Bears could start 3rd string QB vs Eagles

The Chicago Bears face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3, and head coach Ben Johnson might have to start Case Keenum at quarterback.

Caleb Williams’ recent injury puts the Chicago Bears’ QB room to the test heading into what’s next. According to ESPN’s Ian Rapoport on X, Tyson Bagent is dealing with a concussion and is therefore in the NFL’s concussion protocol. As a result, Ben Johnson could turn to veteran Case Keenum to start in Week 3 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

This could be Keenum‘s first NFL game since December 24, 2023, when he started for the Houston Texans against the Cleveland Browns in Week 16 of the 2023 season.

In that game, he completed 11 of 17 passes for 62 yards and two interceptions before being replaced by Davis Mills in a 36–22 defeat. Now, he could make a long-awaited and unexpected return to the field, this time as the Bears’ starting quarterback.

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Keenum’s experience in the league

Keenum is the ultimate NFL journeyman who turned an undrafted free-agent shot into an absolute survival clinic of a career. After entering the league with the Houston Texans in 2012, he bounced around as a reliable starter and elite backup across stops with the Rams (both in St. Louis and L.A.), Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, Washington Commanders, Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills, back to Houston, and finally the Chicago Bears.

Case Keenum #11 of the Chicago Bears looks on prior to the game against the Minnesota Vikings.

While his signature peak came in 2017—leading the Vikings on a magical run punctuated by the iconic “Minneapolis Miracle”—he’s built a super respectable career stat line along the way: 15,175 passing yards, 79 touchdowns, 51 interceptions, and a 62.3% completion rate.

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He forged a reputation as a quarterback who can step in, command a huddle, and win you a game on short notice. However, it’s been a while since he last saw NFL action, which is why Bears fans have a reason to be concerned.

Caleb Williams’ current status

Bears fans held their breath on Sunday when Caleb Williams went down clutching his right leg late in the fourth quarter against the Vikings. It looked absolute worst-case scenario at first—he was screaming in pain and had to be carted to the locker room with a towel over his head—leading everyone to fear a season-ending knee or Achilles tear. Luckily, tests confirmed it’s just a right hamstring injury and head coach Ben Johnson officially classified him as week-to-week.

Key takeaways

Case Keenum may start against Philadelphia with Tyson Bagent in concussion protocol.

may start against Philadelphia with Tyson Bagent in concussion protocol. His last start occurred on December 24, 2023 , with the Houston Texans.

, with the Houston Texans. A right hamstring injury sidelined Caleb Williams.