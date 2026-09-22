NY Yankees test Giancarlo Stanton after ruling Aaron Judge out of AL Wild Card

Searching for answers, the New York Yankees have turned to Giancarlo Stanton in hopes of a miracle to aid Aaron Judge's absence in the 2026 MLB season.

It was a long time coming. Aaron Boone’s silence on Aaron Judge’s injury severity could spell bad news, and it finally did. Following Boone’s grim injury update on Judge ahead of the MLB postseason, the New York Yankees are in desperate need of solutions. That’s led them to ramp up their work with Giancarlo Stanton, who has been sidelined for so long that many fans have even forgotten he could be an alternative to fill Judge’s shoes.

Although Judge intended to return for the postseason, the Yankees have confirmed he won’t be available if New York fails to win the AL East and must play in the AL Wild Card. Following the Yankees’ 2-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in the first game of the doubleheader and prior to the second game of the day (Sept. 22), the Yankees took a moment to evaluate Stanton’s health and form.

“Giancarlo Stanton is doing some agility work in between games,” Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reported on his X account along with a video of the 36-year-old going through the drills at Yankee Stadium.

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Based on the video posted by Kirschner, Stanton’s work appeared oriented toward base running, especially turning the corners. Considering Stanton’s role upon his return would be exclusively as a designated hitter, it would make sense for his training to be base-running related rather than fielding related.

Giancarlo Stanton is doing some agility work in between games pic.twitter.com/nThXwDrzbp — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) September 22, 2026

NY Yankees don’t have lineup spot for Stanton

Regardless, and even if he’s somehow fully healed from injuries to both his calves throughout the season (the latest setback being in late August and landing him on the 60-day injured list), dressing Stanton would bring its fair share of complications for the Yankees.

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If Stanton is brought into the lineup, where does Ben Rice, the current designated hitter, fit in? The Yankees may be all in for a brazen move to shake up the lineup before the postseason, but that’s not to say they will remove their second-best bat, behind Judge, from the equation, which would in turn mean they would be without their two best hitters.

Rice is a virtual lock at DH

Rice hasn’t played first base in a while, and one of the most recent memories of him at 1B was a ninth-inning error against the Toronto Blue Jays on Aug. 16. That game would head to extra innings, where Rice would win it with a two-run home run.

If that game proved anything, it’s that Rice is far more valuable to the Pinstripers with his bat and helmet than he is with the glove and cap. It would make little sense to send him back to first base in the postseason, especially with Luis Garcia Jr. and Paul Goldschmidt proving capable enough of covering that base.

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Stanton can’t be Judge’s replacement

Stanton’s days as an MLB outfielder are well behind him, so that’s a no-go for him to be the direct replacement for Judge in right field. Stanton hasn’t played a game in the outfield since last season, and everything around his health and recent storylines simply screams designated hitter. But with that position covered, there may be nowhere for Boone to fit Stanton.

Perhaps being unfit to play is better for Stanton than having to deal with the frustration of being healthy enough yet limited to watching the action from the dugout in civilian clothes.

Key takeaways

Aaron Judge will not be available for the AL Wild Card round.

round. The Yankees evaluated Giancarlo Stanton during agility and base-running drills between games.

during agility and base-running drills between games. Yankees may not have a spot in the lineup for Stanton.