Is Odell Beckham Jr playing tonight for NY Giants vs Rams in 2026 NFL Week 2 MNF?

Uncertainty surrounds Odell Beckham's availability as the New York Giants get set to take on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season.

The New York Giants face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season with starting quarterbacks and their respective backups already locked in, though questions remain regarding the availability of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who could play a key role in the game.

The safest answer is yes — Beckham will be available and ready to play on Monday Night Football after being left off the Week 2 injury report. During Week 1, Odell Beckham made his official return to the Giants, playing a game for the team for the first time since 2018.

Now set for his second game back with the franchise, Beckham is far from the same player he was when he left the team. He saw a reduced role that led to him finishing the game without a reception. Still, the Giants face a tough matchup against the Rams, who will be without Myles Garrett.

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Beckham’s tenure with the Rams

While Beckham played in only 12 total games for the Rams, his tenure is fondly remembered because it resulted in a Super Bowl win. After the Giants traded Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns, the wide receiver failed to have the same level of impact he previously had in New York.

Odell Beckham Jr. #13

His tenure with Cleveland was marked by injuries and a lack of chemistry with Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. Eventually, the Browns released the Pro Bowl wide receiver, leading to his signing with the Rams halfway through the 2021 NFL season.

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With the Rams, Beckham Jr. appeared to be returning to his Giants form, catching seven touchdowns in 12 games. Unfortunately, his tenure with the Rams came to a devastating end when Beckham Jr. suffered a torn ACL during the Super Bowl. In the NFC Championship, Beckham finished with 112 receiving yards.

Today, Beckham faces another test against a former team he knows very well. Meanwhile, the Rams have doubts surrounding the status of Puka Nacua — one of Sean McVay’s fundamental pieces — along with the potential and highly anticipated return of Aaron Donald.