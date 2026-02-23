Los Angeles Dodgers spring training schedule: All the games in their preseason calendar

The Los Angeles Dodgers have unveiled a 32-game spring slate that starts in earnest on Feb. 21 with a road game against the Angels in Tempe and continues through a mix of Cactus League contests and exhibitions at Camelback Ranch.

The calendar weaves together familiar rivalries—including matchups with the Padres and Mariners—with unique preseason stopovers, like an exhibition and the three-game Freeway Series against the Angels to close March.

Beyond the scores and schedules, these games offer a first look at how Los Angeles might shape its roster, blending established stars with fresh arms and position players before the march toward the MLB regular season.

Los Angeles Dodgers spring training 2026 schedule

2026 preseason games

Feb. 21, 2026 – @ Los Angeles Angels (Tempe Diablo Stadium)

Feb. 22, 2026 – @ San Diego Padres (Peoria Sports Complex)

Feb. 23, 2026 – vs Seattle Mariners (Camelback Ranch)

Feb. 24, 2026 – vs Cleveland Guardians (Camelback Ranch)

Feb. 25, 2026 – @ Arizona Diamondbacks (Salt River Fields)

Feb. 26, 2026 – vs Chicago White Sox (Camelback Ranch)

Feb. 27, 2026 – @ San Francisco Giants (Peoria)

Feb. 28, 2026 – vs Chicago Cubs (Camelback Ranch) — split squad

Feb. 28, 2026 – @ Texas Rangers — split squad

Mar. 1, 2026 – vs Los Angeles Angels (Camelback Ranch)

Mar. 2, 2026 – vs Colorado Rockies (Camelback Ranch)

Mar. 3, 2026 – @ Cleveland Guardians (Goodyear)

Mar. 4, 2026 – vs Team Mexico (Exhibition, Camelback Ranch)

Mar. 5, 2026 – @ Cincinnati Reds

Mar. 6, 2026 – vs Kansas City Royals

Mar. 7, 2026 – vs Colorado Rockies

Mar. 8, 2026 – @ Oakland Athletics

Mar. 9, 2026 – @ Milwaukee Brewers

Mar. 10, 2026 – vs Arizona Diamondbacks

Mar. 12, 2026 – vs Cincinnati Reds

Mar. 13, 2026 – @ Seattle Mariners

Mar. 14, 2026 – vs Chicago White Sox

Mar. 15, 2026 – @ Chicago Cubs — split squad

Mar. 15, 2026 – vs Texas Rangers — split squad

Mar. 16, 2026 – vs Milwaukee Brewers

Mar. 17, 2026 – @ Kansas City Royals

Mar. 18, 2026 – @ San Francisco Giants

Mar. 20, 2026 – vs San Diego Padres

Mar. 21, 2026 – vs Oakland Athletics

Freeway series (Preseason exhibitions)

Mar. 22, 2026 – @ Los Angeles Angels (Angel Stadium)

Mar. 23, 2026 – vs Los Angeles Angels (Dodger Stadium)

Mar. 24, 2026 – vs Los Angeles Angels (Dodger Stadium)

When is MLB Opening Day for the Dodgers?

The 2026 regular season officially begins on Thursday, March 26, and the Los Angeles Dodgers will kick off at Dodger Stadium against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Mookie Betts, one of the club’s MVP-caliber stars, is expected to lead an offense eager to set an early tone.

Will Smith of the Dodgers celebrates with teammates after scoring on a double hit spring training game (Source: Norm Hall/Getty Images)

This matchup falls on MLB’s traditional Opening Day slate of games, with the Dodgers’ home series opener part of a league-wide kick-off featuring 14 contests across the majors.

For Los Angeles, March 26 marks a return to a Dodger Stadium home opener, drawing early attention not just for its timing but for how stars like Betts, Freddie Freeman and Shohei Ohtani will shape the early narrative of the season.

