NY Yankees star Aaron Judge reveals surprising top three players he wishes to study in upcoming WBC

As anticipation builds with the onset of spring training games, MLB fans are eagerly awaiting the start of the World Baseball Classic. The United States Baseball Team will feature prominent names, including Aaron Judge, representing the New York Yankees.

In a recent interview with the New York Daily, Judge shared his top three players he aspires to study during the tournament. Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies, Byron Buxton of the Minnesota Twins, and Pete Crow-Armstrong of the Chicago Cubs are the athletes from whom Judge hopes to learn the most.

Discussing Harper, Judge remarked, “He’s definitely at the top of my list. I think he’s going to be hitting in front of me, so it’ll be good to kind of pick his brain about what he looks for.“

Advertisement

Advertisement

Regarding Buxton and Crow-Armstrong, Judge compared his potential relationship with them to his existing rapport with Trent Grisham, saying, “Picking his [Grisham’s] brain about what he looks for, what he tries to train, what he does [helps],” is similar to what he anticipates from the centerfielders at the WBC.

Aaron Judge #99 of the Yankees reacts after striking out.

Advertisement

Judge’s commitment to sharing knowledge in the game

With the World Baseball Classic quickly approaching, Judge, aware of the game’s demands, expressed his dedication to sharing insights with both the Yankees and his teammates in the U.S. Baseball Team.

Advertisement

see also NY Yankees star Cody Bellinger shares real thoughts on hitting behind Aaron Judge

“I’m an open book,” he stated. “If you’ve got questions for me, or you want to watch anything, see anything, I’m here to grow the game. I won’t give away all the top secrets; I usually save those for the Yankees, but I’m here to help guys. That’s what this game is about.”

Advertisement

As the WBC draws near, Judge is preparing intensely for the tournament, aiming for the United States to claim the title in this edition. Japan, led by Shohei Ohtani, enters as the defending champions.

SurveyWill the United States Baseball Team win the title in the World Baseball Classic? Will the United States Baseball Team win the title in the World Baseball Classic? already voted 0 people

Advertisement