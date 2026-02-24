Sidney Crosby’s Penguins and Nathan MacKinnon’s Avalanche complete trade involving Stanley Cup champion

Shortly after the Olympic freeze was lifted in the NHL, the Pittsburgh Penguins completed a trade to help out Sidney Crosby with a Stanley Cup champion. In return, Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche acquired a veteran presence on the blueline.

As reported by insider Elliotte Friedman, the Penguins are sending defenseman Brett Kulak to the Avalanche in exchange for Stanley Cup–winning blueliner Samuel Girard.

According to Renaud Lavoie from TVA, the full trade includes the Avalanche sending a second round selection in the 2028 NHL entry Draft to the Penguins. The move proves how serious Pittsburgh is about its season goals. In addition to the trade with the Avs, the Penguins recently confirmed the return of a promising star, while waiting for an update on Crosby’s injury.

Numbers behind Girard and Kulak

So far in the 2025-26 NHL season, Girard has appeared in 40 games, recording three goals and nine assists (12 points). As for Kulak, the 32-year-old defenseman has played 56 games this season, putting up one goal and eight assists (nine points).

Samuel Girard (left) and Brett Kulak (right)

Girard helped MacKinnon and the Avs hoist their third Stanley Cup in franchise history in 2022. Now, he will hope to do the same for Crosby and the Penguins, who are eyeing the franchise’s sixth championship.

Crosby and MacKinnon’s teams engage in trade talks

Crosby and MacKinnon’s friendship is no secret around the NHL. It was made even clearer after Crosby offered MacKinnon an honest statement following the latter’s crucial miss against Team USA. Now, their clubs have shown a willingness to work together as well, completing a trade during the 2025–26 season.