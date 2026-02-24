MLB Rumors: NY Yankees could consider surprising Opening Day move with Jasson Dominguez

Jasson Dominguez’s Opening Day outlook has taken an unexpected turn. Once viewed as a strong favorite to secure a full-time role, the 23-year-old outfielder now faces the possibility of beginning the season in Triple-A as the New York Yankees finalize roster construction decisions.

With a crowded outfield picture and limited defensive versatility, Dominguez finds himself at the center of one of the most delicate evaluations in camp. The organization values his upside, but balancing development with immediate roster needs complicates the equation.

According to projections from The Athletic, Dominguez could open the year in Triple-A if the Yankees enter the season healthy. The club has primarily deployed him in left field, which may restrict his flexibility as a reserve option behind established regulars.

Crowded outfield creates roster math challenge

With Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, and Trent Grisham positioned for significant roles, the Yankees could prioritize a more versatile fourth outfielder such as Oswaldo Cabrera. That flexibility carries weight when constructing a 26-man roster.

Jasson Domínguez #24 of the Yankees advances to third base on a throwing error on his stolen base. Ellen Schmidt/Getty Images

Dominguez appeared in 123 games last season, hitting .257 with 10 home runs and 47 RBIs. While productive, those numbers did not cement him as untouchable. Continued development against left-handed pitching remains an area of focus, reinforcing the idea that everyday at-bats — even in Triple-A — could accelerate his growth.

Brian Cashman emphasizes patience and long-term view

General manager Brian Cashman acknowledged that consistent playing time may ultimately serve Dominguez best, even if that path temporarily runs through Triple-A. He stressed that no final determination will be made until the end of camp, noting the organization’s roster flexibility, as he recently clarified Jasson Domínguez’s uncertain role with the NY Yankees.

The Yankees open their season March 25 against the San Francisco Giants. Whether Dominguez heads north with the big-league club or begins the year refining his game in the minors, the franchise continues to view him as a foundational piece. For now, the debate centers not on belief — but on timing.

