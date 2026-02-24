MLB Rumors: NY Mets could reunite with $1.4M All-Star to provide infield depth behind Francisco Lindor

The New York Mets had a busy offseason, retooling their roster after losing stars Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz. While major acquisitions made headlines, filling smaller but key gaps remains a priority, particularly in the middle infield.

One potential solution is bringing back former All-Star Jose Iglesias, who could serve as insurance behind Francisco Lindor, especially if Lindor misses Opening Day due to a hamate injury.

Iglesias’ 2025 numbers were modest — he slashed .229/.298/.294 with three home runs and 36 RBIs in 112 games — but his 2024 stint with the Mets was far more productive.

“Iglesias could provide the Mets with sure-handed defense at three of the four infield positions and some clubhouse leadership too,” Fansided’s Zachary Rotman wrote. At a projected one-year, $1.2–$1.4 million deal, Iglesias would be a cost-effective depth option.

Jose Iglesias #11 with the Mets reacts after his sixth inning two run base on July 10, 2024. Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Could Iglesias replicate his 2024 success with the Mets?

If reunited, Iglesias would add flexibility and stability across the infield, complementing internal options like Ronny Mauricio, Vidal Brujan, Grae Kessinger, and Jackson Cluff. While he may not deliver the offensive output of 2024, his defensive reliability and experience could be vital for the Mets’ playoff push.

How a reunion fits Mets’ roster strategy

A low-cost, high-upside Iglesias fits the Mets’ approach of balancing star power with practical depth. Should his performance fall short, the team could adjust quickly without significant financial impact, preserving roster flexibility while protecting the core around Lindor, a point echoed when he shared his real feelings on Freddy Peralta ahead of the 2026 season.

