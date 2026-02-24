Trending topics:
AJ Brown gets completely honest message from Nick Sirianni about future with Jalen Hurts, Eagles

In recent months, rumors have suggested that A.J. Brown may not continue with the Philadelphia Eagles. Now, head coach Nick Sirianni has delivered an honest message regarding the wide receiver’s future alongside Jalen Hurts.

By Fernando Franco Puga

WR AJ Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles
© Mitchell Leff/Getty ImagesWR AJ Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles did not have the 2025 NFL season they expected. Now, as the organization evaluates its roster ahead of the upcoming campaign, head coach Nick Sirianni has addressed one of the most intriguing topics: the future of A.J. Brown.

During the 2025 season, rumors suggested that the Eagles were open to trading Brown. Reports indicated that the star wide receiver was not fully comfortable with Jalen Hurts, the offensive scheme, or the overall direction under Sirianni. The head coach has now addressed what lies ahead for the Pro Bowl wideout.

Will A.J. be here next season? I think we’re still in a spot where I can’t guarantee how anything is going to play out into next season,” Sirianni said, per Ari Meirov. “I’m thinking I’m going to be the coach next season, but you can’t guarantee anything past tomorrow.”

One last dance for A.J. Brown?

In 2025, the Eagles promoted Kevin Patullo to offensive coordinator following Kellen Moore’s departure to the Saints. However, the move did not produce the desired results for Hurts and the offense.

Philadelphia struggled offensively throughout the season, ultimately leading Sirianni to part ways with Patullo. Sean Mannion has since taken over as offensive coordinator, ushering in a new system and renewed optimism within the locker room.

With a revamped offensive approach, Brown could decide to stay in Philadelphia for at least one more season. Reports suggest Mannion’s scheme will be more aggressive and dynamic, potentially helping the Eagles rediscover the offensive rhythm they displayed under Moore.

Saquon Barkley makes one thing clear to Nick Sirianni about Eagles’ new offensive system

see also

Saquon Barkley makes one thing clear to Nick Sirianni about Eagles’ new offensive system

Are there teams interested in A.J. Brown?

If the Eagles were to make Brown available, there would undoubtedly be strong interest across the league. He remains one of the NFL’s top wide receivers and a proven veteran capable of elevating any passing attack.

Teams such as the Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, and Cleveland Browns could monitor his situation closely. However, Brown would likely prefer joining a true contender. Among those mentioned, Denver may present the most appealing competitive opportunity if a trade were to materialize.

