Where to watch Barcelona vs Levante live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Barcelona will face Levante in a Matchday 25 clash of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

The La Liga title picture shifted again this week, and Barcelona now have a prime opportunity to jump back into first place. After falling behind Real Madrid following a loss to Girona, the Culescan capitalize on Madrid’s recent stumble against Osasuna and regain control of the race.

Standing opposite them is a desperate Levante side stuck in the relegation zone with just 18 points from 24 matches, making this a matchup loaded with urgency at both the top and bottom of the table.

When will the Barcelona vs Levante match be played?

Barcelona play against Levante on Sunday, February 22, for the Matchday 25 of the 2025-2026 La Liga. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 10:15 PM (ET).

Barcelona vs Levante: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:15 AM

CT: 9:15 AM

MT: 8:15 AM

PT: 7:15 AM

How to watch Barcelona vs Levante in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025/2026 La Liga clash between Barcelona and Levante in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: ESPN+, DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes.