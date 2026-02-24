Benfica teammate warns Gianluca Prestianni over racism allegations from Vinicius Jr, Real Madrid in Champions League

Benfica are preparing to face Real Madrid in the second leg of the 2026 UEFA Champions League knockout playoffs at the Santiago Bernabeu. The matchup remains clouded by tension following accusations from Vinicius Jr., who claimed Benfica midfielder Gianluca Prestianni directed racial slurs at him during the first leg in Lisbon.

Following the incident, Prestianni reportedly provided evidence to UEFA regarding his exchange with the Brazilian star. While the Argentine winger vehemently denied using any racist language, he acknowledged using a homophobic slur in Spanish. Consequently, UEFA have handed Prestianni a provisional one-match suspension for discriminatory behavior, ruling him out of Wednesday’s return leg.

In the wake of the ruling, Benfica forward Dodi Lukebakio spoke candidly about the situation, offering a clear warning to his young teammate. “I only hope that what was said is false. Because if it is true, I cannot accept it. I am against injustice, and every injustice deserves consequences,” the Belgian forward told Pickx+Sports.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, Lukebakio remained measured, considering all possibilities without taking a definitive side. “It’s true that there is talk and speculation, but ultimately, we don’t know what was actually said. Is it true, or was it an exaggeration to take advantage of the situation? I think it is also possible that Real Madrid wanted to take advantage of this,” the former Sevilla forward added.

Dodi Lukebakio replaces Gianluca Prestianni vs Real Madrid. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

Benfica fight to include Prestianni in squad for Real Madrid clash

Following the suspension handed down by UEFA to Gianluca Prestianni, Benfica reacted with a strong statement, noting that the club “regrets being deprived of the player while the process is still under investigation” and confirmed they will appeal the decision.

Advertisement

see also Thibaut Courtois defends Vinicius Jr, takes a shot at Jose Mourinho after Gianluca Prestianni incident in Benfica-Real Madrid

Despite the governing body’s ruling against the Argentine winger, Portuguese outlet A Bola reported that the club remains hopeful they can count on the player for the second leg.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the same outlet reported that “Gianluca Prestianni will travel with the Benfica team to Madrid, where the Eagles play Real Madrid this Wednesday in the second leg of the play-off for access to the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League”.

However, the situation remains precarious. UEFA must now issue a formal response to the appeal, a process that can often be time-consuming. With less than 24 hours remaining until kickoff against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu, it appears increasingly unlikely that the sanction will be overturned in time for Prestianni to take the pitch.

Advertisement