Max Scherzer has signed an historic deal with the New York Mets for three years and $130 million. The figures has has drawn comparison with another sport star: Lebron James.

Max Scherzer's historic MLB deal with New York Mets will make him earn more than Lebron James

Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer signed a $130m, three-year contract with the New York Mets. The smashing deal is an historic one in the MLB and it’s similar to one of the NBA’s biggest stars, Lebron James.

According to The Guardian, the 37-year-old right-hander would have the right to opt out after the 2023 season to become a free agent once again. The deal also has a “full no-trade provision” clause, meaning Scherzer would have to approve any deals.

Eight-time All-Star Scherzer was 15-4 with a 2.46 ERA last season for the Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers, who acquired him on July 30. He will join a rotation headed by two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom.

Historic deal: Max Scherzer will earn more than LeBron James

When we talk only about baseball, there’s no deal which can match this one. The $130m for three years will average a $43.33 salary, meaning that it will surpass the $36 million Gerrit Cole averages with his $324m, nine-year contract with the Yankees.

However, to curious fans, the figures drew comparisons with Lakers’ Lebron James. While the NBA star has a two-campaign deal of $85.7 million, there’s still a similitud of their salaries. Scherzer will earn US$3.600.000 per month, while James earns US$3.570.000.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Scherzer would also receive several bonus for performance such as $200K for MVP, $200K for Cy Young, $150K for World Series MVP, $100K for LCS MVP, and $100K for All-Star.