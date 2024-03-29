Where to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs St. Louis Cardinals Live in the US: 2024 MLB regular season

The Los Angeles Dodgers are aiming for their third win of the season as they face the St. Louis Cardinals, who commenced their 2024 MLB regular season with a loss. Fans eager to witness the action can find comprehensive details on the game’s date, start time, and a range of streaming options available for viewers across the United States.

The start of the Los Angeles Dodgers‘ season was truly intense, marked by a series played in Seoul against the San Diego Padres. Each team secured a victory, resulting in a 1-1 balance for the Californian team. Their current 2-1 record was obtained with a recent victory against the same rivals.

The precedent clearly favors the Dodgers, with a previous 7-1 win. The St. Louis Cardinals undoubtedly need to improve if they hope for a different outcome this time. However, it would be a mistake for the Dodgers to become overconfident, as every game presents unique challenges, and the Cardinals are undoubtedly seeking revenge.

When will the Los Angeles Dodgers vs St. Louis Cardinals match be played?

The game for the 2024 MLB regular season between Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals will be played this Friday, March 29 at 10:10 PM (ET).

Los Angeles Dodgers vs St. Louis Cardinals: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:05 AM

CT: 5:05 AM

MT: 4:05 AM

PT: 3:05 AM

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs St. Louis Cardinals in the USA

This 2024 MLB regular season game between Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals will be broadcast in the United States on Apple TV.