Max Scherzer headlines the free-agent class of 2022 as the best pitcher available and it's not even close. Let's take a look at the most likely destinations for him.

Max Scherzer is aging like a fine wine. He was the lone bright spot for the Washington Nationals and became an even more dominant force with the Los Angeles Dodgers, even though they ultimately fell short on their World Series aspirations.

Scherzer posted a 15-4 record with a 2.46 ERA, and a 0.864 WHIP while striking out 236 across 179 1/3 innings of work. He hasn't shown any signs of slowing down and continues to be one of the finest arms in the league.

So, with multiple pitcher-needy teams entering the MLB offseason with plenty of cash to spare, let's take a look at the 3 destinations that would make the most sense for Mad Max in free agency.

MLB Rumors: The 3 Most Likely Destinations For Max Scherzer

3. Houston Astros

The Houston Astros are the team everybody loves to hate but they're still just too good. They will continue to be the team to beat in the American League for the foreseeable future and already have a strong rotation full of young arms.

The Astros will free a lot of money in the offseason as Carlos Correa, Justin Verlander, and Zack Greinke are all set to become free agents and aren't likely to come back next year, so maybe Dusty Baker could bolster that rotation with the best available veteran out there.

2. Los Angeles Dodgers

Just like the Astros, the Los Angeles Dodgers are the strongest team in their league and it's not even close. They were pretty close to another World Series berth and have the best rotation in the Majors even without Mad Max.

The Dodgers will give Scherzer the biggest shot at winning another ring and he looked pretty comfortable playing for Dave Roberts. The only con for him is the fact that the Dodgers may not be able to offer him as much money as other teams.

1. San Francisco Giants

The San Francisco Giants were the most surprising team in MLB last season. They won a franchise-record - and league-best - 107 games despite not having a true superstar on their roster. Eventually, that wasn't enough.

The Giants have one of the best rotations in the league but risk losing Kevin Gausman in free agency, which is why they could make a run at his latest divisional rival. They have a lot of money to offer, a competitive squad, a great fanbase, and a leading market, so it could be a no-brainer for him.