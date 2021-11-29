Multiple reports inform that Corey Seager will sign with the Texas Rangers for 10 years and $325 million. Here, check out all the details about the operation.

According to reports from ESPN’s Jeff Passan and MLB Network's Jon Morosi, Dodgers star shortstop Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers have reached a 10-year agreement for $325 million. The deal would make Seager one of the highest paid players in the league.

On Sunday, the Rangers also locked former Toronto Blue Jays Marcus Semien with a seven-year, $175 million deal. According to other reports, the team also made deals with pitcher Jon Gray and right fielder Kole Calhoun.

However, neither of those deals have been made official by the Rangers. According to Joel Sherman, the Rangers free agent-bill so far is $561.2 million. That’s more than twice the second-closest team, the New York Mets, who have spent more than $250 million.

Corey Seager, latest Texas Rangers addition

After they signed Semien, who has primarily played as shortstop in his career, MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported that Texas was still in contact with Trevor Story, Javier Baez, Carlos Correa and Seager, who ultimately accepted the offer.

With Semien being able to play other infield positions, it makes sense that Texas wanted other shortstops. Seager, 27, hit .306 with 16 home runs, 22 doubles and 57 RBIs in 95 games in 2021 with the Dodgers.

Seager, who was the 18th overall pick in the 2012 MLB draft, played seven seasons for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He’s a career .297 hitter with .870 OPS in his seven seasons. It’s clear that the team is trying to sign some great players in free agency after losing 102 games in 2021.