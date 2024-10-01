MLB: Inside New York Mets SNY production trucks' reaction to late postseason berth

The New York Mets clinched the postseason and will take on the Milwaukee Brewers tonight in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series. The Amazin’s left it late, securing a huge come-from-behind win over the Atlanta Braves, much to the delight of the SNY production team.

In a wild day for the New York Mets, Francisco Lindor hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning, sending Carlos Mendoza’s team to the postseason with an 8-7 win. This thrilling victory was reminiscent of the Mets’ iconic Game 6 World Series comeback against the Boston Red Sox, making the champagne celebration postgame well-deserved.

The relieved Mets would later lose 3-0 to the Braves, but it didn’t matter; the Mets are back in the postseason and need to shake off all the adrenaline from getting to the playoffs and concentrate on the Milwaukee Brewers in the best-of-three National League Wild Card Series.

For John DeMarsico, the Mets director at SNY, capturing the moment when the Mets came from seven scoreless innings to light up the Braves for six runs in the eighth and two more in the ninth was music to Mets fans’ ears.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Production Truck Reaction to New York Mets’ Iconic Win

The SNY social media team released a video showcasing John DeMarsico’s team working overtime as the broadcast captured a major moment in Mets history. In a season that had not been shaping up well, the Mets turned it around late in the year and finished second in the NL East.

The grueling doubleheader between the Mets and Braves was played due to Hurricane Helene canceling games the previous week. The Mets opened the series with a 5-1 defeat before the next two games were rescheduled.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Many Mets players began to get emotional as the team experienced numerous ups and downs throughout the year, ultimately finishing 5-5 in their last 10 to close the regular season.

Advertisement

see also Peter Rosenberg credits Hawk Tuah Girl Haliey Welch for New York Mets turnaround

One of the heroes of the day, Brandon Nimmo, stated, “It’s not the end of the road for us, but gosh, dang, does it feel good.”