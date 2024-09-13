Trending topics:
Peter Rosenberg credits Hawk Tuah Girl Haliey Welch for New York Mets turnaround

The New York Mets have won 8 out of their last 10 games and are 16-6 since Hawk Tuah girl Haliey Welch threw out the first pitch.

Haliey Welch throws out the first pitch during the game between the Oakland Athletics and the New York Mets at Citi Field on Thursday, August 15, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
By Kelvin Loyola

The New York Mets are on a hot streak lately, with the Amazin’s climbing to second place in the National League East. It has been an up-and-down season for the Mets, but in the dog days of summer and into the stretch run of the fall, the team is winning games and has climbed to an 80-66 record.

Who’s responsible for this turnaround? Carlos Mendoza? Somewhat, but perhaps it’s also Hawk Tuah girl herself, Haliey Welch. The viral sensation threw out the first pitch at Citi Field and was initially panned for being chosen for such an honor.

Since then, the Mets have been 16-6 in the MLB, and ESPN New York’s Peter Rosenberg wants pundits and journalists to apologize to Haliey Welch.

Peter Rosenberg Defends Haliey Welch

“When will the yo-yos apologize? When will the yo-yo sports talk jabronis, the ones who are walking stereotypes of our business, the gasbags,” Rosenberg said.

“When will the gasbags come out and say sorry to Haliey Welch, aka formerly, because she’s beyond it now, formerly Hawk Tuah girl? When will they give her her credit? Because this, what, this team’s been rolling post-Hawk Tuah,” Rosenberg stated.

Haliey Welch retweeted Rosenberg’s response, tagging Mike Francesa and pointing down. Francesa had criticized the Mets for allowing Welch to throw out the first pitch.

kelvin loyola
Kelvin Loyola

Kelvin Loyola is a seasoned content writer and journalist at Bolavip, boasting over 15 years of experience in sports journalism and marketing. He has covered a wide array of sports including the USMNT, MLS, Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and Liga MX, as well as the NBA, MLB, NHL, and various entertainment topics. Prior to his journalism and marketing career, Kelvin worked in post-production, contributing to numerous movie, television, and digital projects. He also brings expertise in project management, social media, and web development. A graduate of Queens College with a degree in Media Studies, Kelvin is bilingual, fluent in both English and Spanish. His passions extend beyond his career to include soccer, marketing, photography, surfing, and pop culture, particularly comics.

