Peter Rosenberg credits Hawk Tuah Girl Haliey Welch for New York Mets turnaround

The New York Mets have won 8 out of their last 10 games and are 16-6 since Hawk Tuah girl Haliey Welch threw out the first pitch.

The New York Mets are on a hot streak lately, with the Amazin’s climbing to second place in the National League East. It has been an up-and-down season for the Mets, but in the dog days of summer and into the stretch run of the fall, the team is winning games and has climbed to an 80-66 record.

Who’s responsible for this turnaround? Carlos Mendoza? Somewhat, but perhaps it’s also Hawk Tuah girl herself, Haliey Welch. The viral sensation threw out the first pitch at Citi Field and was initially panned for being chosen for such an honor.

Since then, the Mets have been 16-6 in the MLB, and ESPN New York’s Peter Rosenberg wants pundits and journalists to apologize to Haliey Welch.

Peter Rosenberg Defends Haliey Welch

“When will the yo-yos apologize? When will the yo-yo sports talk jabronis, the ones who are walking stereotypes of our business, the gasbags,” Rosenberg said.

“When will the gasbags come out and say sorry to Haliey Welch, aka formerly, because she’s beyond it now, formerly Hawk Tuah girl? When will they give her her credit? Because this, what, this team’s been rolling post-Hawk Tuah,” Rosenberg stated.

Haliey Welch retweeted Rosenberg’s response, tagging Mike Francesa and pointing down. Francesa had criticized the Mets for allowing Welch to throw out the first pitch.

