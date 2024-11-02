Where to watch Ajax vs PSV live in the USA: 2024/2025 Eredivisie

Ajax will take on PSV for the Matchday 11 of the 2024/2025 Eredivisie. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

Ajax are set to take on PSV in a high-stakes Matchday 11 clash in the 2024/25 Eredivisie season, with two of the Netherlands’ biggest clubs going head-to-head in a game packed with intensity and rivalry. Here’s how fans in the USA can catch every moment live.

PSV continue their dominant run, securing 10 wins in 10 games to sit firmly atop the standings, and they’ll aim to extend that streak with a derby victory. Not only would a win reinforce their leadership, but it would also deliver a key result against their rivals.

Ajax, meanwhile, enter the clash with momentum of their own, fresh off a 2-0 win over Feyenoord. Facing a tougher test, Ajax are set on pushing for another derby triumph to make a statement in this high-stakes showdown.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Ajax vs PSV match be played?

Ajax face PSV in the Matchday 11 of the 2024-2025 Eredivisie this Saturday, November 2. The showdown kicks off at 1:45 PM (ET).

Johan Bakayoko of PSV celebrates after scoring – IMAGO / BSR Agency

Advertisement

Ajax vs PSV: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:45 PM

CT: 12:45 PM

MT: 11:45 AM

PT: 10:45 AM

see also Americans Abroad in Eredivisie 2024/25

How to watch Ajax vs PSV in the USA

This 2024/2025 Eredivise game between Ajax and PSV will be broadcast live in the United States on ESPN+.