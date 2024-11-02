Trending topics:
Eredivisie

Where to watch Ajax vs PSV live in the USA: 2024/2025 Eredivisie

Ajax will take on PSV for the Matchday 11 of the 2024/2025 Eredivisie. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

Wout Weghorst of Ajax
© IMAGO / BSR AgencyWout Weghorst of Ajax

By Leonardo Herrera

Ajax are set to take on PSV in a high-stakes Matchday 11 clash in the 2024/25 Eredivisie season, with two of the Netherlands’ biggest clubs going head-to-head in a game packed with intensity and rivalry. Here’s how fans in the USA can catch every moment live.

PSV continue their dominant run, securing 10 wins in 10 games to sit firmly atop the standings, and they’ll aim to extend that streak with a derby victory. Not only would a win reinforce their leadership, but it would also deliver a key result against their rivals.

Ajax, meanwhile, enter the clash with momentum of their own, fresh off a 2-0 win over Feyenoord. Facing a tougher test, Ajax are set on pushing for another derby triumph to make a statement in this high-stakes showdown.

Advertisement

When will the Ajax vs PSV match be played?

Ajax face PSV in the Matchday 11 of the 2024-2025 Eredivisie this Saturday, November 2. The showdown kicks off at 1:45 PM (ET).

Johan Bakayoko of PSV celebrates after scoring – IMAGO / BSR Agency

Johan Bakayoko of PSV celebrates after scoring – IMAGO / BSR Agency

Advertisement

Ajax vs PSV: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:45 PM

CT: 12:45 PM

MT: 11:45 AM

PT: 10:45 AM

Americans Abroad in Eredivisie 2024/25

see also

Americans Abroad in Eredivisie 2024/25

How to watch Ajax vs PSV in the USA

This 2024/2025 Eredivise game between Ajax and PSV will be broadcast live in the United States on ESPN+.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

ALSO READ

NFL News: Broncos QB Bo Nix gets brutally honest about comparisons to Ravens' Lamar Jackson
NFL

NFL News: Broncos QB Bo Nix gets brutally honest about comparisons to Ravens' Lamar Jackson

Where to watch Udinese vs Juventus live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Serie A
Soccer

Where to watch Udinese vs Juventus live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Serie A

MLB News: Yankees' Aaron Boone sends heartfelt message to Juan Soto amid looming free agency
MLB

MLB News: Yankees' Aaron Boone sends heartfelt message to Juan Soto amid looming free agency

MLB News: Anthony Rizzo revealed painful insight after Yankees’ World Series exit at home
MLB

MLB News: Anthony Rizzo revealed painful insight after Yankees’ World Series exit at home

Better Collective Logo