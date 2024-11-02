NFL News: Broncos QB Bo Nix gets brutally honest about comparisons to Ravens' Lamar Jackson

Week 9 of the NFL brings one of the most anticipated matchups of the weekend, sure to capture all the headlines. The Denver Broncos, led by Bo Nix, will face off against the Baltimore Ravens in what promises to be an exciting showdown. In the lead-up to the game, it was the Broncos’ QB who opened up about comparisons between his play and that of Lamar Jackson.

The team led by Sean Payton will look to capitalize on the Ravens’ recent loss in the last round, aiming to improve their record to six wins and three losses, mirroring the situation for John Harbaugh’s squad. Both teams have displayed exceptional talent at times, suggesting that this matchup could be a high-scoring affair.

Rookie Bo Nix has become a key player in his team’s offense this season, leading many to draw comparisons between his style of play and that of Lamar Jackson. In a press conference, the quarterback took the opportunity to address this claim candidly.

“If I tried to do what Lamar would do, I wouldn’t be here. … I’m excited to play against him on the same level. It’s still crazy I get to play against these guys, growing up watching him. … I definitely don’t want to be compared to him at running the ball,” Nix stated.

Since his arrival in the NFL, the former Oregon Ducks player has been compared multiple times to former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees. However, as the games progressed, his athleticism and running style also led to comparisons with Lamar Jackson.

“He does some really good things with his arm. I think he’s underrated when it comes to throwing the ball. It’s going to be fun to see him. I’ve never met him. It’s going to be fun being around him and watching him in person for I guess the second time,” Nix concluded.

The admiration of Nix for Lamar

This weekend, a showdown between two great quarterbacks will take place. Nix and Jackson will face off in a crucial game that will determine the playoff aspirations of both teams. The Broncos‘ QB expressed his feelings about facing one of his role models and the respect he has for him.

“I watched him play Clemson when I was in high school. I went and watched the Clemson game and he was electric in that one, too. So I’m excited to play against him on the same level. It’s still crazy I get to play against these guys that [I was] growing up watching them. He’s a two-time MVP. He’s been doing it for a few years now at a high level. So I definitely don’t want to be compared to him at running the ball cuz I’m not quite there,” Nix stated to the press.

Bo Nix #10 of the Denver Broncos participates in warmups prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on October 17, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Denver Broncos upcoming matches:

vs Baltimore Ravens, November 3rd

vs Kansas City Chiefs, November 10th

vs Atlanta Falcons, November 17th

vs Las Vegas Raiders, November 24th

vs Cleveland Browns, December 2nd