MLB News: Dodgers' Dave Roberts gets brutally honest about the criticism prior to the title vs Yankees

After a decisive win over the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers head coach Dave Roberts delivered a clear message to address the criticism he faced leading up to the MLB World Series.

The MLB World Series title has returned to LA. The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees in Game 5 to become the new champions. Four years after their last title, the Dodgers lifted the Commissioner’s Trophy once again, celebrating with their fans by their side. Head coach Dave Roberts, a key figure in this achievement, shared his thoughts with the media after the victory.

In a hard-fought game that was decided by two runs in the 8th inning, the Dodgers had to battle back after the Yankees displayed their full firepower, scoring five runs in the first four innings. However, Betts, Freeman, and Hernández rallied in the fifth inning, leveling the score.

Though the Yankees regained control in the bottom of the 6th, the Dodgers capitalized in the 8th inning with runs from Lux and Betts to secure the win. Reflecting on the series, Roberts acknowledged the difficulty of the journey and sent a message to those who had doubted him prior to the championship.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’m going to take the high road. It’s hard to win a championship, regardless of your team’s talent, and there’s a reason we haven’t had a repeat champion since the Yankees did it,” Roberts said. “It speaks to the challenges of the playoffs. I’m going to live in this moment, enjoy it, and I’m sure there’s nothing to prove here.”

Manager Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates with players after the Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees 7-6 in game 5 to win the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Advertisement

Dodgers’ season performance with Roberts at the helm

With Roberts leading the team, the Dodgers delivered a stellar season. They finished 1st in the National League with a 98-64 record, held the top spot for 161 days, and ended the season 34 games over .500. Their longest winning streak was seven games, while their longest losing streak spanned five games.

Advertisement

see also MLB News: Aaron Judge makes painful admission after Yankees' World Series loss vs. Dodgers

Their highest single-game runs allowed came against the San Diego Padres, conceding 15 runs. Conversely, their strongest offensive performance was a 20-4 victory over the Miami Marlins in September. Overall, the team scored 842 runs and allowed 686 throughout the regular season.

Advertisement

Dodgers in the playoffs

In their three playoff series in 2024, the Dodgers scored 104 runs while allowing 71. Tommy Edman earned NLCS MVP honors, while Freddie Freeman was named World Series MVP, both of whom were instrumental in the team’s playoff success.

After a four-year wait, Roberts and the Dodgers will celebrate their title with their fans in a parade on Friday—a tribute to the supporters who were essential to their journey, especially during home games against tough opponents.

Advertisement