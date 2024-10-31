MLB News: Aaron Judge makes painful admission after Yankees' World Series loss vs. Dodgers

Aaron Judge, star of the New York Yankees, acknowledged the team’s mistakes in the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Aaron Judge’s New York Yankees suffered a painful loss in Game 5 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The New York team had an early lead, but defensive and offensive errors cost them Game 5 of the MLB World Series.

The loss in Game 5 was especially painful for the Yankees, as they had taken an early lead. However, defensive and offensive mistakes prevented them from capitalizing on those opportunities.

Captain Aaron Judge was somewhat critical of the team’s performance against the Dodgers and took responsibility for not achieving the goal of winning not only Game 5 of the World Series but the title.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We just didn’t get the job done,” Judge said after Game 5 via SNY. “A couple of mistakes along the way hurt us, but like I said, we didn’t finish.”

Advertisement

Judge’s costly mistake

One of the key moments of the game was a defensive error by Judge in center field. This mistake allowed the Dodgers to start a comeback that ultimately gave them the victory. “I just didn’t make the play,” Judge said.

Advertisement

see also MLB News: Yankees reportedly make a decision on Aaron Boone's future as manager

A painful loss for the Yankees

Despite the loss, the Yankees can be proud of the season they had. The team fought until the end and demonstrated their ability to compete at the highest level. However, the 2024 World Series will be remembered for the mistakes that cost them the MLB championship.