MLB News: Dodgers prospect from Venezuela suspended for entire 2025 minor league season

Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Jose Hernandez has been suspended for the entire 2025 season after testing positive for Boldenone and Nandrolone, Major League Baseball announced on November 27. The suspension keeps him out of next year’s Arizona Complex League. This marks a significant setback for the young player, who had shown promise with his impressive performance in 2024.

Hernandez signed with the Dodgers in 2019, earning a $10,000 signing bonus as a highly regarded prospect from Venezuela. In 2024, he slashed .302/.394/.512 in 26 games, with four home runs, 21 RBIs. His season also included six doubles, five stolen bases, and eight walks, showcasing a well-rounded offensive skill set. .

The suspension makes Hernandez the fifth minor league player suspended by MLB this offseason under its drug prevention and treatment program. On November 21, Red Sox outfielder Raphy Gil and Guardians pitcher Abrahan Tejada were each suspended for 56 games after testing positive for Stanozolol.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hernandez is the first Dodgers player suspended under the league’s drug program since 2022, when outfielder Geremias Valencia received a 60-game ban for a similar violation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dodgers Yet to Comment on Hernandez Suspension

The Los Angeles Dodgers, renowned for their strong player development system, have not issued an official statement regarding Hernandez’s suspension. The situation poses a potential challenge for the organization, which prides itself on maintaining high ethical standards while nurturing young talent.

Advertisement

Hernandez’s case could force the Dodgers to reassess their approach to managing prospects and enforcing accountability. While the organization has built a reputation for producing elite talent, incidents like these underscore the ongoing need for vigilance in upholding the integrity of the sport. Whether Hernandez can rebound from this setback and regain the Dodgers’ confidence remains to be seen.