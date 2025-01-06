The Baltimore Ravens‘ latest victory over the Browns secured Lamar Jackson‘s team a playoff spot in the top seed. However, as expected, the physical toll of the game ended up costing more than anticipated. John Harbaugh, the coach of this great team, addressed the situation of a key player on the roster and his availability for the upcoming game against the Steelers.

One of Lamar’s top targets on the Ravens’ offense, Zay Flowers, had to leave the game against Cleveland with an apparent knee injury, which was initially believed to be a potentially serious issue for the player.

Regarding the current situation of the wide receiver, coach John Harbaugh provided an important injury update posted through the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Baltimore Ravens, clarifying that Flowers will be evaluated daily leading up to Saturday’s game.

“It’s not a season-ending injury,” Harbaugh said. “It’s going to be day-to-day and try to do everything he can do to get back as soon as he can. We’ll see where that takes us,” the HC stated via @Ravens.

Throughout the entire regular season, Zay Flowers led his team with 1,059 receiving yards on 74 catches this season. He also had four touchdowns.

Flowers’ season earned him a personal reward

Undoubtedly, the Ravens’ main goal is to reach the Super Bowl and even win it. However, some of their players have already earned special recognition for reaching this stage, and Zay Flowers was one of them.

In a video recently posted by the franchise on its X account, GM Eric DeCosta surprised Flowers in one of his offices, and, with the player unsure of what was happening, informed him that he had been selected to play in the upcoming Pro Bowl.

With this nomination, Zay Flowers becomes the first Ravens player in the team’s 29-year history to make the Pro Bowl as a wide receiver.

