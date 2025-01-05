The Los Angeles Dodgers are gearing up for the 2025 MLB season with their sights set on retaining the Commissioner’s Trophy. To bolster their chances, the team has already made strategic roster moves, including four new signings and the re-signing of Teoscar Hernandez, showcasing their determination to achieve their ultimate goal for the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, four former Dodgers players, who previously celebrated the pinnacle of success by becoming World Series champions with the team, are seeking opportunities with other franchises. Some of these players departed Los Angeles for other teams in 2024, while others were traded mid-season.

As these athletes aim to secure spots on new rosters to continue their careers, uncertainty looms. While a few opportunities have emerged, nothing has been finalized. Eager to prove their worth, these former Dodgers are actively pursuing new chances to shine:

Justin Turner (World Series champion in 2020)

Kenley Jansen (World Series champion in 2020)

Kiké Hernández (Two-time World Series champion)

Jack Flaherty (World Series champion in 2024)

The Dodgers got perhaps the biggest deal of the trade deadline by acquiring right-hander Jack Flaherty from the Detroit Tigers.

Free agency: Former Dodgers World Series champions in focus

To assess the potential impact these players could have on other franchises in 2025, let’s delve into their career highlights and their contributions during their championship tenure with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Justin Turner: A veteran presence in free agency, Turner boasts 1,678 career games, including 1,075 with the Dodgers. Capable of playing third base, second base, and first base, Turner has recorded 198 home runs, 797 runs, and 1,553 hits overall. During his time with the Dodgers, he amassed 156 home runs and 568 RBIs across 1,088 hits, showcasing his offensive consistency and versatility.

Kenley Jansen: One of the most reliable closers in MLB, Jansen spent 12 seasons with the Dodgers before continuing his dominance elsewhere. Over his 15-year MLB career, he has appeared in 871 games, including 701 with the Dodgers. Jansen has allowed 573 hits and 266 earned runs while surrendering only 80 home runs in total. His Dodgers stint saw him concede 450 hits, 200 runs, and 63 home runs, cementing his legacy as a bullpen stalwart.

Kike Hernandez: Known for his defensive versatility, Hernández has played 11 MLB seasons, including eight with the Dodgers. In 828 career games, he recorded 527 hits, 302 runs, and 85 home runs. During his Dodgers tenure, Hernández contributed 485 hits, 120 home runs, and 485 runs scored, providing invaluable depth across multiple positions.

Jack Flaherty: Acquired midseason in 2024, Flaherty provided a brief but impactful presence for the Dodgers. In his 10 games with the team, the seasoned pitcher allowed 23 earned runs and nine home runs across 52 hits. His overall career spans 159 games, where he has established himself as a reliable rotation option.

