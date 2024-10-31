MLB News: Gerrit Cole makes big admission after Yankees' World Series setback vs. Dodgers

New York Yankees star pitcher Gerrit Cole has made a big admission following the Game 5 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the MLB World Series.

New York Yankees star pitcher Gerrit Cole made a crucial mistake by not covering first base on a key play in the fifth inning of Game 5 of the MLB World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

This oversight allowed the Dodgers to seize the opportunity and score several runs, leading to a historic comeback. The initial deficit was overcome as they defeated the Yankees 7-6 at Yankee Stadium, achieving a new milestone with the largest comeback to clinch the World Series.

Despite the loss, Cole delivered a solid performance in the game. However, the error in the fifth inning was a hard blow for the Yankees and changed the course of the game.

“I took a bad angle to the ball. I wasn’t sure how hard he hit it. By the time the ball got by me, I was not in a position to cover first. Neither of us were,” Cole said after the Game 5 loss, via SNY.

Cole’s Performance with the Yankees

Gerrit Cole expressed his frustration over the loss and acknowledged the severity of his mistake. “This is as bad as it gets. It’s the worst feeling you can have,” Cole said after the game. “You have to keep sometimes willing yourself to believe and give yourself a chance. You keep pushing and pushing, and ultimately, you fall short. It’s brutal.”

Yankees eye comeback after World Series setback

The Yankees will now need to analyze what happened and look to improve their team for next season. The MLB World Series loss is a setback, but it will serve as motivation to come back stronger in the future.