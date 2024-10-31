MLB News: Aaron Boone sends tough message to Yankees players after World Series loss to Dodgers

Things didn’t go as planned, and Aaron Boone had to acknowledge how painful the five-game World Series loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers was for him and his New York Yankees players.

At the very least, Aaron Boone managed to lead the New York Yankees to a World Series appearance—something that hadn’t happened since 2009. Despite the tough 1-4 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Boone acknowledged the difficulty of the moment, saying it “stings” deeply for the players, but he expressed pride in his team.

The Yankees’ manager was heartbroken after the Game 5 loss to Dodgers at home in front of their fans, but overall, he felt satisfied with the season’s results.

“I’m heartbroken. It doesn’t take away my pride in what that means to me and what this group forged this year,” Boone said. He added, “This is a very difficult moment for us. As I said to the guys, obviously it stings now. This will sting forever. There were a lot of heartfelt messages exchanged.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Boone also extended respectful words to the Dodgers and manager Dave Roberts, saying, “I congratulate the Dodgers and Dave on winning it all.” He admitted they were the better team in the series, though it didn’t diminish the pride he felt for his group.

Advertisement

Another Heartbreak for Aaron Boone

Boone revealed that this World Series loss wasn’t his first painful one. He recalled the heartbreak of 2003, when the Miami Marlins celebrated their Game 6 victory at Yankee Stadium, a loss he experienced as a player.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Judge, Stanton, and Other Players Also Feel the Pain

Aaron Judge admitted that losing the World Series this way would stay with him until his last breath. His parting words on the season were a clear statement: “We just didn’t get the job done.” Stanton, Soto, and Gerrit Cole echoed that it was a tough game with missed opportunities.